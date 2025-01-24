Indian mountaineer summits Mount Aconcagua, highest peak in South America

New York, Jan 24 (PTI) Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has summited Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest peak in South America.

Dehariya, who has championed women’s empowerment and gender equality rights, successfully summited the 6,961 metre-Mount Aconcagua on Wednesday, according to a press release.

This accomplishment marks the fifth peak in Dehariya’s mission to complete the ‘Seven Summits’, scaling the highest mountains on each continent.

To date, she has successfully summited Mount Everest (Asia), Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Kosciuszko (Australia), and Mount Elbrus (Europe) — both its West and East summits.

Dehariya dedicated her summit to millions of girls in India, encouraging them to dream big and achieve greater heights.

The release said that the expedition marked the “culmination of a gruelling two-week journey through the Andes and celebrated the 10th anniversary of India’s 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, launched in January 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Dehariya, along with her daughter Siddhi Mishra, has been a brand ambassador for the campaign, an honour conferred upon her by India's Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Siddhi Mishra made history last year by becoming the youngest child to reach the Everest Base Camp alongside her mother, the release said.

“The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has been a guiding light in my journey. It is a reminder that every girl deserves the chance to soar, just as I did on Aconcagua,” Dehariya said in the release. PTI YAS GSP