Indian MP delegation calls on Bahrain Dy PM, conveys India's stand against terrorism

Manama, May 25 (PTI) An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation on Sunday called on Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and discussed India’s stance against terrorism.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26.

“India & Bahrain share a deep, historic friendship built on trust, shared values & mutual respect. … Together in the fight against terrorism, we discussed matters of mutual interest & India’s firm commitment to combat terror in all its forms,” Panda said in a post on X.

The meeting took place at the Gudaibiya Palace here in the capital city, Manama.

The multi-party MPs also met Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, the chairman of Shura Bahrain, the upper house of the legislative body of Bahrain, and “underscored India’s resolve to fight against terrorism and strengthen bilateral ties,” said a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Bahrain.

The delegation also visited Bab Al Bahrain, a historic landmark in Manama, which Panda described as a “symbol of Bahrain’s rich cultural heritage and enduring ties with India.” The delegation reached here on Saturday for a two-day visit. During the visit, they also met prominent Indians and civil society members.

“We are here at a difficult time... The difficulty has to do with the latest terror attack in Pahalgam and the hostilities with Pakistan thereafter.

“We come here in friendship to seek support. 26 men were killed at short range in front of their wives after verifying their religion. India has faced many such terrifying terrorist attacks... Our problem is that our terror attacks are all coordinated by one of our neighbours,” he said during the meeting on Saturday.

He also added, “Bahrain and India have a deep and long-standing relationship... I would like to thank the government of Bahrain for the consistent stand that it has taken. We truly appreciate Bahrain’s strong comments during recent developments.” AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, also a member of the delegation, while answering a question during the meeting, said, “Our government has sent us here, and various other delegations comprising all party members across various parts of the world, so that the world knows of the threat that India has been facing.” The Panda-led delegation will head to Kuwait on May 26 as part of the diplomatic outreach to apprise prominent personalities and the Indian community there about India’s stance against terrorism. Besides Panda and Owaisi, former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-National chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma are also among the delegation members.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

It was followed by Pakistan’s attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI AMJ NPK NPK