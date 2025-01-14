Indian national among 3 arrested for abducting boy in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 14 (PTI) Police have arrested three people, including an Indian national, in connection with the abduction of a 15-year-old boy from southern Nepal’s Sarlahi district.

The accused have been identified as Ramji Sah, 68, and Bikram Paswan, 19, both residents of Bramhapuri rural municipality of Sarlahi district, and Pravachan Sah, 27, from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, according to Nepal Police news bulletin.

A police team raided the house of Ramji Sah at Bramhapuri where the child was kept as hostage and safely rescued him.

The three people, including the Indian national, were arrested from the house.

The accused have been put under judicial remand for seven days and further investigation is underway. PTI SBP GSP GSP