Indian national among 5 killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 8 (PTI) Five people including an Indian national were killed in a road accident in the Bagmati province of Nepal on Friday, according to authorities.

Advertisment

The accident occurred when a bus collided head-on with an electric vehicle in the Satrakilo area of the Chitwan district along the Narayangadh-Mugling road section of the national highway.

Indian citizen Kumar Shah, a resident of the Pokhara city of the Kaski district of the Gandaki province, was among five people killed in the accident.

The driver of the electric vehicle was also among those killed.

Advertisment

Another man who was seriously injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at a medical college, said the police. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS