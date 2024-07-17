Indian national among 6 people killed in Oman mosque shooting claimed by ISIS

Dubai/Muscat, Jul 17 (PTI) An Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a rare shooting attack by the Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital Muscat that claimed six lives, mostly foreigners.

The shooting on Monday night near the Imam Ali Mosque also claimed the lives of one policeman and four Pakistan nationals, while injuring 28 others.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Wednesday identified the Indian national killed in the incident as Basha Jan Ali Hussain. Three Indians were also injured in the attack.

The mission said it was closely following up the well-being of the resident Indian community in the aftermath of the shooting incident on July 15.

Ambassador Amit Narang spoke today with Tausif Abbas, son of Basha Jan Ali Hussain, who unfortunately lost his life in the incident, the Indian embassy said in a post on X.

The envoy assured full support of the embassy for the repatriation of Hussain's mortal remains back to India and all other support that the family may need.

Embassy officials have visited the three Indian nationals who have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ambassador Narang also spoke with their families and assured full support.

He conveyed his sincere appreciation for the prompt action taken by the Omani security agencies in dealing with the crisis and protecting the lives of innocent civilians "The Embassy conveys its sympathies with the families of those who have tragically lost their lives in this incident and wishes a speedy recovery to all those who have been injured," the mission said in a post on X.

The three attackers were also killed by Omani security forces during the incident in the al-Wadi al-Kabir area on Monday night, according to a statement.

The Pakistan government said four of its nationals were among those killed in a "terrorist attack" on the Imam Ali Mosque.

The Islamic State (ISIS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS has repeatedly targeted Shia ceremonies, processions and worshippers in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. But it has never before claimed an attack in Oman, where the Shia are a minority. PTI NSA AKJ AKJ