Indian national among four arrested in Nepal for forcing women into prostitution

Kathmandu, Feb 2 (PTI) Nepal police on Sunday arrested four people, including an Indian national, in Parsa district for forcing women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution.

Acting on a tipoff, a special team raided a hotel and a guesthouse separately in Birgunj metropolitan city and arrested Manager Raya, 35, of Bihar, Sukrati Chaudhari, 32, of Mahottari, Dipesh Rai, 33 of Okhaldhunga, and Mira Kumari Mahato, 38, from Bara, according to a news bulletin issued by police.

They were found to be forcing the women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution. Police have also rescued two women from their custody. PTI SBP GSP GSP