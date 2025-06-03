Indian national among two held with drugs at Nepal airport

Kathmandu, Jun 3 (PTI) Nepal Police said they have arrested two individuals, including an Indian, carrying narcotic drugs on Tribhuvan International Airlines on Monday night.

Ten kilograms and 420 grams of marijuana were recovered from their possession.

According to a statement issued by the Nepal Police headquarters, the arrested individuals include Thai national Somask Patcha, 43, and Indian national Pereira Giffin, 29.

The duo landed in Kathmandu airport with the drugs from Bangkok onboard Nepal Airlines, it said.

The police have handed them over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation in the matter.