Indian national among two killed after projectile falls in Saudi residential area

Dubai, Mar 8 (PTI) An Indian national is among two killed after a projectile fell on a residential location in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, officials said.

The military projectile fell in a residential area in Saudi Arabia’s al-Kharj Governorate on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, the Saudi Civil Defence said.

A Civil Defence spokesman said the projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj.

The incident killed one Indian national and one Bangladeshi national, while 12 Bangladeshi residents were injured, Al-Arabiya news reported.

However, the authorities have not yet released the identity of the victims.

The strike also caused material damage, the spokesman said.

"The official spokesman for the Civil Defense stated that on Sunday, Civil Defence dealt with a military projectile falling on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate, which resulted in two deaths of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities and injury to (12) residents of Bangladeshi nationality, as well as material damage, the Saudi Civil Defence said in a post on X.

"The official spokesman for the Civil Defense stated that on Sunday, Civil Defence dealt with a military projectile falling on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate, which resulted in two deaths of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities and injury to (12) residents of Bangladeshi nationality, as well as material damage, the Saudi Civil Defence said in a post on X.

The post further said that "attempts to target civilian objects are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law..."