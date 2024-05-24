Indian national arrested at Nepal airport for smuggling gold

Kathmandu, May 24 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested from Nepal's international airport here for possessing around one kilogram of concealed gold, police said on Friday.

The man identified as 39-year-old Harishlal Goklani was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday afternoon with gold-laden clothes. He had come to Kathmandu from Dubai, they said.

During an X-ray scan, authorities discovered irregularities in the jeans worn by Goklani. Upon further inspection, police found gold concealed within the fabric.

According to police, the total weight of the gold, including the jeans, is 1,200 gm. Additionally, a gold chain weighing 40 gm was recovered from his possession.

Goklani has been arrested and transferred to the airport customs office for further action. PTI SBP SCY SCY