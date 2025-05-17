Indian national arrested at Sri Lankan port for attempting to smuggle drugs

Colombo, May 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old Indian national was on Saturday arrested at Sri Lanka’s Kankesanthurai Port for allegedly attempting to smuggle a stock of drugs into the country, according to a media report.

According to the Police Narcotics Bureau, the suspect was apprehended during a raid conducted at the port premises after he arrived by ship from India.

Officers discovered four kilograms and 120 grams of Kush hidden in his luggage, NewsFirst portal reported.

The suspect is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway. PTI GSP GSP