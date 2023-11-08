Indian national arrested for trying to steal from ATM in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Nepal for trying to break into an ATM in Nepal's Pokhara city, Nepal Police said on Wednesday.

Ravi Thakur Pasi from Bihar, who is currently residing in Pokhara, was arrested on Tuesday night while attempting to steal money by breaking into the ATM at Nabil Bank's Pokhara Branch office at Nayabazaar using an iron rod, the police said.

The police have recovered from him a screwdriver, an iron rod and a pair of scissors.

He damaged the ATM by trying to open it with the help of an iron rod, said the police.

The police have taken him into custody and initiated a legal action.