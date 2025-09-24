Indian national arrested from Kathmandu airport with over 800 gram gold

Kathmandu, Sep 24 (PTI) An Indian national was arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here on charges of smuggling gold hiding it in his anus, police said Wednesday.

Police found the behaviour of Ronak Madani, 48, suspicious during a security check at the arrival lounge of the airport on Tuesday.

Madani was taken to a nearby hospital where an x-ray of his body revealed that he was hiding three packets of gold inside his anus, according to a news bulletin by the Nepal Police headquarters.

The three packets had gold weighing 835 grams in total, police added.

Madani had landed in Kathmandu from Mumbai on board an Indigo Airlines flight.

The police handed him over to the Customs Department of the airport for further investigation. PTI SBP NPK NPK