Indian national arrested in balloon explosion incident in which Nepal Deputy PM Paudel was injured

Kathmandu, Feb 19 (PTI) Nepal police have arrested an Indian national in connection with an incident at a tourism event in which Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel sustained a minor burn injury.

Kamlesh Kumar, 41, who was responsible for filling a balloon with hydrogen gas during the inauguration of 'Visit Pokhara Year 2025', has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Sharma said.

On February 15, two sets of hydrogen gas-filled balloons exploded when Deputy Prime Minister Paudel and Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Dhanraj Acharya released them along with a banner soon after lighting candles through an electric switch as part of the ceremony.

The balloons caught fire as the candles lit for the festival were too close to them. DSP Sharma said a case has been registered against Kumar in Kaski district court.

Paudel, who is also the finance minister, and Acharya had sustained injuries on their hands and face.

Paudel was discharged on Monday after treatment at Kirtipur Burn Hospital in Kathmandu while Acharya will remain under medical supervision for a few more days, according to hospital sources.

Soon after the incident, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak formed an investigation committee.