Indian national arrested in Nepal for drugs smuggling

Kathmandu, Jan 24 (PTI) An Indian national is among three individuals arrested by Nepal Police on charges of smuggling illegal drugs into Kathmandu, officials here said on Friday.

Govinda Bala, 37, a resident of North Dineshpur in Uttarakhand, was arrested on Thursday at the Nagdhunga checkpoint, a key entry point to Kathmandu. He was travelling on a passenger bus from Kakarbhitta to Kathmandu when police discovered 150 grams of brown sugar in his bag during a routine security check.

During interrogation, Bala revealed that two Nepalese nationals were waiting to collect the drugs from him. Acting on his information, police arrested Raman Maharjan, 26, from Kathmandu, and Binod Tamang, 38, from Dhading. The two were intercepted on a motorbike near the handover location.

The police seized the motorbike and an additional 150 grams of brown sugar from them. The trio is now in police custody and further investigation into the smuggling operation is underway. PTI SBP SCY SCY