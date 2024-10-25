Indian national arrested in Nepal for illegal gold transaction

Kathmandu, Oct 25 (PTI) An Indian national was arrested here on Friday for his involvement in an illegal gold transaction, police said.

Based on a tip off, a special investigation team of Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested Ananda Sahu, a local trader, for possessing 116.45 gram of gold without invoice.

While conducting investigation, Sahu disclosed that the gold belonged to Prashanta Bera, 35, hailing from a place near Kolkata in India.

The police then arrested Bera from his rented room in Bangemuda area here and initiated further investigation into the matter, a Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office release said. PTI SBP NPK NPK