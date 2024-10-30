Indian national arrested in Nepal for online fraud

Kathmandu, Oct 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Nepal for allegedly cheating people online, police said.

Rajiv Mahanandan, a permanent resident of Orrisa, currently residing in Haldibari Rural Municipality in Jhapa district, has been arrested for online fraud, according to a press release issued by Nepal Police headquarters on Tuesday.

Rajiv is accused of cheating different people by misusing WhatsApp under the pretext of supplying various valuable items like gold ornaments and i-Phone, according to the police.

He made different people deposit money in his bank account and collected more than Rs. 1.78 million, with the promise of supplying these items through online payment. However, he never fulfilled the promise to send the items sold online.

He was arrested from Belbari Municipality of Morang district by a team of police dispatched from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office. PTI SBP ZH ZH