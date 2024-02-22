Indian national arrested in Nepal for possession of semi-liquid gold-like material

Kathmandu, Feb 22 (PTI) An Indian national was arrested on Thursday from Nepal's international airport here for possessing around one kilogram of concealed raw gold, authorities said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Jesan, was arrested and around one kg of raw gold was recovered from his possession during a security check, according to airport officials.

The man, who had arrived here from Doha, was concealing the semi-liquid gold under his pant, they said.

The police have initiated further investigation by taking him into custody.