Indian national arrested in Nepal for possession of undocumented gold and silver

Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) An Indian national was arrested on Tuesday on charges of possessing undocumented gold and silver in Nepal, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a jewellery shop in Pokhara city and arrested its owner Surjit Singh, 40, for smuggling gold and silver.

Police recovered unaccounted 7.782 kg gold, 6 kg silver ornament and Rs 68 lakh cash from his possession.

According to police, Singh is a resident of Medinipur in West Bengal and was running the jewellery shop. During a preliminary investigation, it was found that there was no supporting document against the recovered gold and silver. PTI SBP SCY SCY