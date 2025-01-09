Indian national arrested in Nepal with rhino horn, drugs

Kathmandu, Jan 9 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested from a guest house in Eastern Nepal on charges of possessing a rhino horn and narcotic drugs, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Nepal Police arrested Narayan Ramdham, a resident of North Mendabari in West Bengal, from the Himalaya Guest House in Kakarbhitta area on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

Police recovered a rhino horn weighing 1.7 kg, 2.8 gm of brown sugar, 144 narcotic tablets, a digital weighing machine, and two mobile phones from his possession.

The man has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway, the police said in a statement. PTI SBP SCY SCY