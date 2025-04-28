Indian national arrested with huge amount of illegal bank notes at Kathmandu airport

Kathmandu, Apr 28 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here along with illegal Nepalese and Indian bank notes on Sunday.

The police arrested Saurabh Thakural, 45, from the departure lawn during a security checking.

He was found to be carrying Nepalese Rs 1.1 million and Indian Rs 82,500 in his luggage illegally, according to a Nepal police news bulletin.

Police arrested him just before boarding the Delhi bound Air India flight and handed him over to Revenue Investigation Department in Lalitpur district. PTI SBP GSP GSP