Kathmandu, Jun 7 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested with 274 grams of illegal gold in Nepal, police said. Mahadev Samanta,31, from West Bengal, was arrested from Nagdhunga in Chandragiri municipality during a security check on a passenger bus heading towards Kathmandu on Friday, the police said.

It said the Indian national carried the gold brought without paying customs duty.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter. PTI SBP RD PY RD RD