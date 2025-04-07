Indian national arrested with nearly 9 kg hemp at Kathmandu airport

Kathmandu, Apr 7 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested from the airport here along with nearly nine kg of hemp, police said.

The police on Sunday afternoon arrested Sandeep K. Unni, 28, as he landed with eight kilogrammes and 855 grams of narcotic drugs at Tribhuvan International Airport on board a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok.

A police official said he was arrested after the X-ray screening machine detected the hemp hidden in his baggage.

The official said Unni has been handed over to the Narcotic Drug Control Bureau. PTI