Indian national arrested with Nepalese Rs 1 million in Nepal

Kathmandu, Apr 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old Indian national was on Sunday arrested in Nepal for carrying Nepalese Rs 1 million without any supporting document, police said.

Raj Kumar Thakur, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, was riding a motorcycle with an Indian number plate when he was stopped in Maulapur Municipality in Nepal's Rautahat district, they said.

During a routine check, police recovered Nepalese Rs 1 million from under his seat.

He was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. PTI SBP ZH ZH