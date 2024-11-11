Indian national arrested with unaccounted gold in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 11 (PTI) An Indian national was on Monday arrested with unaccounted gold near Nagdhunga, the mainland entry point to Kathmandu, police said.

Advertisment

Kanhaiya Lal, 27, a resident of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested along with 356 grams of unaccounted gold by a team from the Narcotic Drugs Control Bureau of Nepal Police during a regular security check, according to Nepal Police headquarters.

Lal was travelling from Butawal to Kathmandu on a passenger bus carrying the yellow metal without supporting documents, the police said.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter, it said. PTI SBP PY PY PY