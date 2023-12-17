Indian national carrying infant's dead body arrested in Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old Indian national was arrested in Nepal after the dead body of a newborn was recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Harishchandra Kumar Sudi was arrested at a temple in Sarlahi district of Madhesh province during a security check, according to the police.

Police recovered the body of an infant, with the placenta still attached, from a plastic bag that Sudi, a resident of Bihar, was carrying.

The police initiated the necessary investigation, and the Indian national was taken into custody.

The body was sent to Provincial Hospital in Malangawa for postmortem.

In a separate incident, another Indian national, identified as Navauddin Chaudhary, was arrested on the outskirts of Kathmandu for possessing banned red sandalwood.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Bihar, was arrested along with 580 grams of red sandalwood during a security check on a passenger bus that arrived in Kathmandu from Delhi on Saturday. PTI SBP GRS ZH GRS GRS