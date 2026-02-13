Indian national charged for attempted murder of Indonesian woman in Singapore

Singapore, Feb 13 (PTI) Singapore police have on Friday charged an Indian national with attempting to murder an Indonesian woman using an axe, according to a media report.

Panneer Selvam Ayyappan is accused of slashing Fajar Nur Aini, an Indonesian national, on head, neck and arms with an axe in the vicinity of 11 Sims View in eastern part of Singapore at around 7 am on Wednesday, Channel News Asia reported.

Ayyappan and Aini, both 30, knew each other, police said. The woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where she received treatment.

The Indian national allegedly had the intention of causing her death, it was claimed and if she had died, he would be guilty of murder, his charge sheet read.

Panneer will return to court on February 20, according to the Channel.

If convicted of attempted murder, he could either be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both. PTI GS NPK NPK