Indian national charged for molesting SIA stewardess

Singapore, Apr 22 (PTI) An Indian national was charged on Tuesday in a Singapore court for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old cabin crew member on a flight to the city state.

Rajat, who goes by a single name, allegedly grasped her from behind and pushed her into a lavatory with him during a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight at around 11.20 am on February 28.

He was arrested once the plane arrived at Changi Airport.

Court documents indicate that the incident occurred on a flight from Australia, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Rajat, 20, said he intended to plead guilty.

Rajat's case will be heard again on May 14, according to the Channel report.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed up to three years, fined and caned. PTI GS NPK NPK