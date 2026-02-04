Indian national charged in Singapore for falsifying invoices

Singapore, Feb 4 (PTI) An Indian national in Singapore on Wednesday was charged for multiple offences, including allegedly asking his staff to falsify company invoices claiming they had offered services worth millions of dollars to the health ministry, according to a media report.

Rajput Kuldeep Singh Vithal Singh, the former chief executive of healthcare start-up Biofourmis Holdings, was handed seven charges in a district court.

The charges include three counts of abetting the falsification of accounts, three charges of fraud by false representation or abetment of the offence, and one count of forgery for cheating, The Straits Times reported.

Singh, 34, was also the former director of the company, it said.

Singapore Police said between Aug 18, 2021 and Feb 28, 2022, Singh had allegedly instigated his staff to falsify company invoices purporting that Biofourmis Singapore had rendered services worth USD 16,491,375 (SGD20,941,600) to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Singh is currently out on SGD 600,000 bail. His case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on April 1.

If convicted of fraud by false representation or abetting it, he could be jailed for up to 20 years, fined, or both for each charge. The offence of falsifying accounts or its abetment carries a maximum of 10 years’ jail, fine, or both for each charge.

Those convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating may also be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. PTI GS SCY SCY SCY