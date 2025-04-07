Indian national charged with stealing from shops at Singapore's Changi Airport

Singapore, Apr 7 (PTI) An Indian national was on Monday charged with stealing over SGD 1,800 (INR 1,14,705) worth of items from five shops at Singapore's Changi Airport.

A court handed Singh Sagar, 37, five theft charges for stealing items including stationery, chocolates and jewellery from Terminal 3’s departure transit area in about three hours on March 23, The Straits Times reported.

His alleged crime spree started at WH Smith bookstore where he allegedly stole over SGD 550 (INR 35,032) worth of items, including three stationery sets and a power bank.

Singh then went to The Cocoa Trees candy shop, Discover Singapore souvenir store, Kaboom toy store, and Victoria’s Secret lingerie shop where he allegedly stole items including four boxes of chocolates worth more than SGD 238 (INR 15,160), multiple boxes of jewellery, t-shirts, watches, and a handbag worth SGD 135 (8616.04).

In a statement on April 6, the police said officers later detained Singh and prevented him from leaving Singapore.

He is expected to plead guilty on April 25. PTI GS PY PY