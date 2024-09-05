Indian National Defence College delegation concludes 5-day visit to Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 5 (PTI) A delegation from the National Defence College of India on Thursday concluded a five-day visit to Nepal.

The delegation comprised 21 senior officers from the civil services and defence forces of India and friendly foreign countries Australia, Bhutan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Oman and the US, according to a press release by the Indian Embassy here.

Led by Rear Admiral Sandeep S Sandhu, NM, Senior Directing Staff (Indian Navy), the delegation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak, Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Defence Manbir Rai, the press release said.

The delegation also called on the officiating Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, and held discussions about bilateral military cooperation.

The team visited Nepali Army Headquarters at Kathmandu and Western Division Headquarters, holding interactions on various aspects to promote defence cooperation.