Indian National Defence College team meets Prime Minister Oli

Kathmandu, Sep 2 (PTI) A delegation from the National Defence College of India, currently on a study tour to Nepal, called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

They met Oli at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar in Kathmandu.

During the meeting, Oli praised the academic contribution made by the college in defence matters and underscored that there should be joint efforts for the peace and prosperity of the South Asian nations.

He expressed concern that violence and conflicts have been surfacing in this region, where champions of peace like Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi were born against the culture and civilisation of this region.

Mentioning the common culture, lifestyle, and civilisation, shared between Nepal and India, Oli pointed out that the mutual friendship between the two countries is growing.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, college representative Sandeep S Sandu, and other delegations participated in the meeting, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat. PTI SBP AMS