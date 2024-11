Kathmandu, Nov 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old Indian national died in a road accident in Nepal's Sirarha district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Madhubani Thana in Bihar, was riding a motorcycle when he met with an accident near the Balan river bridge in Bhagwanpur Rural Municipality Monday night, police said.

Pankaj, who sustained injuries, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, they added. PTI SBP ZH ZH