Indian national drowns in Nepal's Bagmati river, body recovered

Kathmandu, Aug 3 (PTI) The body of an Indian man who drowned in Nepal’s Bagmati River was recovered on Sunday from an irrigation canal in southern Terai plains, according to a media report.

Rohit Kumar Singh, 30, a resident of Khagaria district of Bihar, had entered the Bagmati river to bathe at Nunthar in Chandrapur Municipality around 2:40 pm on Saturday after consuming alcohol, The Himalayan Times said, quoting local police.

Singh went missing shortly after, the police said.

A joint rescue team of the Armed Police Force’s Disaster Response Unit and local police found Singh's body around 10:25 am on Sunday in the Bagmati irrigation canal in Gujara Municipality, the Rautahat DSP Deepak Kumar Rai.

His body was handed over to the family after postmortem.