Kathmandu, Nov 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old Indian national was on Friday found dead in his rented room in Nepal's Kathmandu city, police said.

Advertisment

The body of Dhiraj Rauniyar was found in Naradevi tole in Kathmandu Metropolitan City on Friday.

Police found the body lying in his rented room and have said that the reason behind the death was not known yet.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS