Indian national killed in plane crash in Canada

Ottawa, Jul 29 (PTI) An Indian national has died in a small plane crash near Deer Lake in eastern Canada, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said on Tuesday.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off near the Deer Lake Regional Airport on Saturday evening, according to CBC news.

"With deep sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Gautam Santhosh, an Indian national, who lost his life in an accident involving a commercial survey aircraft near Deer Lake, Newfoundland," the Consulate said on social media.

It said it is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time," it added.

The Transportation Safety Board said a Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft registered to Kisik Aerial Survey Inc. crashed about a kilometre south of Deer Lake Airport after taking off on a local flight on July 26.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the crash prompted the immediate closure of the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near the Deer Lake Airport for several hours to allow emergency personnel to respond to the scene.

"Two persons were on board the flight: the pilot, a 54-year-old man, and his lone passenger, a 27-year-old man. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene," it said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, it added. “We are devastated and heartbroken by this loss," Kisik Aerial Survey Inc. owner Andrew Naysmith said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families of the deceased and their loved ones," Naysmith said. "We will not be releasing the names of anyone involved with this incident, that information will be provided by the proper authorities." "The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Transport Safety Board of Canada and Kisik will support that investigation in any and every way possible," Naysmith added.