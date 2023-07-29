Indian national wins mega prize in Dubai, gets enough for enjoying life

Dubai: An Indian architect working in Dubai has been named the first winner of a new mega prize in the UAE and will receive more than Rs 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years.

Advertisment

Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh was named the mega prize winner of the FAST 5 draw at a press conference held on Thursday, the Gulf News, a daily English language newspaper, reported.

Khan, who works as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, stands to get Dh25,000 (5,59,822) a month for 25 years after winning the lottery.

Khan said he is grateful for the win and said it comes at a very important time.

Advertisment

“I am the sole bread earner for my family. My brother passed away during the pandemic and I am supporting his family. I have aged parents and a five-year-old daughter. So the extra money comes just in time," he said.

Khan said he was left pleasantly surprised after getting the news.

"I also told my family and they could not believe it either. They said to double-check the news for its authenticity," he said. Paul Chader, Head of Marketing, Tycheros which organises Emirates Draw, said: “We are glad to announce our first winner for FAST 5 in less than eight weeks of its launch. The reason why we call it FAST 5 is because it is the fastest way to become a multi-millionaire.” He added that the idea behind staggered payments is to secure the winner.

“This sort of prize win ensures a regular payout for the next 25 years to the winner,” he said.