Indian naval ship 'Delhi' arrives at Colombo port ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Sri Lanka visit

Colombo, Sep 1 (PTI) The Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi' arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit on Friday, the Sri Lankan Navy said, ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the island nation.

Advertisment

The 163.2 metre-long Destroyer was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval tradition.

Manned by a crew of 450, the ship is commanded by Captain Abhishek Kumar, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement on Friday.

The ship's Commanding Officer called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva, at the Western Naval Command Headquarters early on Friday.

Advertisment

During its three-day stay in Sri Lanka, the crew will take part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies.

Training exchanges are also scheduled to be held aboard, involving personnel from both the navies.

The crew are expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country, the statement said, adding that arrangements have been made to open the ship for the visit of school children.

Advertisment

INS 'Delhi' is expected to depart Sri Lanka on September 3 and will conduct a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a ship of the Sri Lanka Navy off Colombo, the statement said.

Defence Minister Singh is visiting Sri Lanka for two days on September 2 and 3. His visit will be an important "landmark" in building strong bonds of friendship between the two countries, the Defence Ministry in New Delhi said in a statement.

Singh will hold talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the defence ministry said. Wickremesinghe also holds the charge of Sri Lanka's defence ministry.

Advertisment

The ministry said the entire gamut of India's defence ties between the two countries will be reviewed during the meetings.

"This visit of Rajnath Singh will reiterate India's continued commitment to furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka," the ministry said.

"It will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries," it added. PTI GRS AKJ GRS GRS