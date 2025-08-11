Indian naval ship INS Rana arrives in Sri Lanka's port city of Trincomalee

Colombo, Aug 11 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy on Monday welcomed the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Rana, which arrived in the north-eastern port city of Trincomalee with 300 crew members on board for a four-day official visit.

INS Rana is a 147-metre-long destroyer. It is commandeered by Captain KP Sreesan, the Lankan Navy said in a statement.

During the ship's stay in Sri Lanka, the crew will engage in several training programmes and sporting events arranged by the Sri Lanka Navy, aimed at strengthening cooperation and fostering goodwill between the two navies, it said.

"The itinerary also includes sightseeing tours across the country. In addition, the visiting ship will conduct a yoga session and host a training visit for Lanka Navy personnel onboard, while the Sri Lanka Navy will execute simulation exercises at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters for the ship’s crew," the statement said.

The ship will depart Trincomalee on August 14. PTI CORR SCY SCY