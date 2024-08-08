Indian naval warship INS Tabar docks near London’s Tower Bridge

London, Aug 8 (PTI) Several members of the Indian diaspora gathered on the banks of the river Thames to greet INS Tabar and witness the grand sight of the iconic Tower Bridge lifting its moveable levers for the frontline frigate to pass through for its four-day visit to the UK.

A series of professional interactions between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy are planned as INS Tabar docked on Wednesday near HMS Belfast – a Second World War frigate now operated by the Imperial War Museum on the Thames.

INS Tabar, a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia, is commanded by Captain M.R. Harish with approximately 280 personnel on board.

“Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar, during her ongoing Operational Deployment to European nations, arrived at London, UK, to a huge welcome by Indian diaspora present at the iconic Tower Bridge,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“A series of professional interactions between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy are planned during the four days of INS Tabar's stay at the London port.

The crew of INS Tabar would also offer community service to the retired pensioners of the Royal Army at Old Age Home, highlighting the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam. The ministry noted that these engagements seek to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime domain, and offer an opportunity to showcase Indian culture,” the ministry noted.

The visit of the warship, part of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, forms part of a regular exchange between Indian and British navies. The naval forces of the two countries share a long-standing partnership, including a bilateral naval exercise called Konkan, which has been held annually for the past several years.

INS Tabar is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.