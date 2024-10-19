Indian navy fast attack craft arrives in Colombo

Colombo, Oct 19 (PTI) INS Kalpeni, an Indian Navy Fast Attack Craft, arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit on Saturday, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The 49-metre-long Car Nicobar class Waterjet Fast Attack Craft (FAC) is manned by a crew of 70 and it is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Sunil S Kothari.

Commissioned on October 14, 2010, the ship is named after Kalpeni Island in the Lakshadweep group of islands to the west of Kochi in Kerala.

The ship is based at Kochi with the primary role of Coastal Surveillance and Defence. It specialises in anti-smuggling, Vessel Boarding Search & Seizure as well as Search & Rescue operations, a statement from the Indian High Commission here said.

The ship is on a port call from October 19-21, termed as Operational Turn Around. It has brought in essential technical support tools,which will be handed over to the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Commanding Officer, Commander Sunil Kulhari will call on Commander, Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe during the stay, it said.

During the stay of INS Kalpeni in the island nation, her crew members are expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. PTI CORR NPK NPK