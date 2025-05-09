Indian Navy fully destroys Karachi port after Pakistan launches missile attack

New Delhi: A large-scale Indian Navy operation fully destroyed Karachi Port on Thursday in response to Pakistani missile and drone attacks on bordering cities.

The assault comes as part of a broader Indian retaliation following Pakistan's missile and drone attacks on multiple locations in India, including Jammu airport.

The Indian Navy launched a significant operation targeting Karachi Port, a critical hub for Pakistan’s maritime logistics.

India’s naval operations against Karachi are only the second after Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which saw the first use of anti-ship missiles in the region and inflicted severe damage on Pakistani vessels and infrastructure.

That operation, celebrated annually as India’s Navy Day on December 4, crippled Pakistan’s maritime capabilities and led to the destruction of key oil storage facilities, a blow often referred to as "Karachi Halwa" in Indian military lore.



The attack follows weeks of escalating hostilities between the two nations. On April 22, a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and linked to Pakistan’s ISI—claimed 26 Indian tourists.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, with strikes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab that killed more than 100 terrorists.

Pakistan retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Indian targets, prompting the reported naval operation in Karachi.

An X user, Fida Hussain Sheerazi, claimed to have witnessed the attack from "Sukkur sea port," stating that the missiles "almost finished the Karachi sea port."