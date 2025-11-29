Indian nilgai killed in Pakistan; case registered against 12 people

Lahore, Nov 29 (PTI) A nilgai that crossed into Pakistan from India was killed by over a dozen people for allegedly ruining their crops, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar, around 400 km from Lahore, after the nilgai (blue bull) crossed the Indian border last week.

Punjab police said on Saturday that they have registered a case against 12 people for "hunting, torturing and killing an Indian nilgai" with no arrests.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Senior Wildlife Ranger Seemab Fatima.

"The wildlife team witnessed some 12-armed persons chasing, tiring, and injuring the Indian nilgai with sticks. Upon seeing the team, they escaped, leaving the animal in a miserable condition. The nilgai later succumbed to its wounds," police said.

It was learnt that despite receiving timely information from the public, the wildlife team did not act quickly.

Police said that hungry nilgai often enter people’s fields in search of food. PTI MZ GRS GRS