Indian-origin academicians to mentor students, researchers in India

Washington, Oct 9 (PTI) Indian and Indian-origin faculty at renowned US universities will now mentor students and researchers from India under a unique 'MARG' series announced on Tuesday.

The virtual mentoring ‘MARG’ -- Mentoring for Academic Excellence and Research Guidance -- series is a result of coordination with the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission of India which hopes to connect the students of Indian Universities, especially those in the smaller cities and towns, with the top American universities, said a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.

The objective is to expose Indian students and researchers to the latest developments in their fields of study and provide knowledge, career advice, skills, and research opportunities from relevant experts across the US.

Indian-origin faculty from renowned US universities like Stanford, Purdue, University of Maryland, George Mason University etc. will participate in the first round of the series, the statement said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the series, Deputy Chief of Mission Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the expanding academic, research, skilling and industrial ecosystem in India in the areas of critical and emerging technology including Semiconductors, Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), High-Performance Computing, Quantum Science and Technology, Bioengineering, Clean Energy, and Advanced Materials.

Ranganathan said these sectors driven by the leadership of both countries would help deepen the academic-research-technology partnership between India and the US.

Vice Chancellors and Directors of participating Indian Universities expressed the belief that these sessions would benefit the students and faculty involved in teaching, skilling and research in the areas of critical and emerging technology, the embassy said.