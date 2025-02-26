Indian-origin academic’s Bank of England monetary panel role extended

London, Feb 26 (PTI) A leading academic from the London School of Economics (LSE) Swati Dhingra has been re-appointed for a further three years as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England.

Dr Dhingra, an Associate Professor of Economics specialising in international economics and applied microeconomics who studied at the University of Delhi and got her Masters from the Delhi School of Economics, was initially appointed to the role in 2022. Her three-year term was due to conclude on August 8 but will now continue until August 2028.

“Reappointments are not automatic, and each case is considered on its own merits,” the UK’s Treasury department said in a statement this week.

“This reappointment was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer [Rachel Reeves], in line with the requirements of the Governance Code for Public Appointments… The appointment of external members to the MPC is designed to ensure that the Committee benefits from thinking and expertise in addition to that gained inside the Bank,” it added.

The Bank of England’s independent MPC makes decisions about the operation of monetary policy, including setting the interest rates in line with the economy's inflation targets.

It comprises the Governor of the Bank of England, three Deputy Governors, the Bank of England’s Chief Economist and four external members.

External members, who are appointed by the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, may serve up to two three-year terms on the MPC. Each member of the panel, with expertise in the field of economics and monetary policy, is independent and does not represent particular groups or areas.

Dhingra's expertise includes being an Associate of the Centre for Economic Performance at LSE. Her research has been funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, European Research Council, International Growth Centre, and UK Research and Innovation, and she was awarded the UK Office for National Statistics' Research Excellence People's Choice Award 2019. She has been Director of the peer-reviewed 'Review of Economic Studies' journal since January 2023 and has also been a member of the UK's Trade Modelling Review Expert Panel and the LSE's Economic Diplomacy Commission.