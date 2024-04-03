Indian-origin artist draws upon diverse influences for UK exhibition

London, Apr 3 (PTI) A London-based artist born and raised in Kuwait to an Indian-origin family drew upon her diverse influences for a solo exhibition in London, with another European exhibition planned for the Venice Biennale later this month.

Advertisment

Nanda Khiara describes herself as a multi-dimensional artist and with her collection ‘Legacy, Perception, and Cherry Blossom Chronicles’, which was showcased at the Nehru Centre here recently, she wants to encourage others to explore their cultural heritage and narratives that shape their identities.

It followed art events in Mumbai, Delhi, Florence, Amsterdam and New York to showcase Khiara's distinctive style of evocative storytelling.

“My artistic journey is deeply influenced by my background, which is a unique blend of cultures,” said Khiara.

Advertisment

“Born and raised in Kuwait to a family of Indian origin, I've always navigated a world rich in diversity. My grandparents after the Partition settled in the Middle East, adding another layer to my heritage. My travels have instilled in me a constant awareness of change and transition. This richness finds its way onto my canvases, breathing life into my storytelling through art,” she said.

As part of the different strands of her exhibition, ‘Legacy Misconstrued’ draws inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's anatomical sketches and his fascination with the human form and delves into the complexities of cultural inheritance and how traditions are misinterpreted and reinterpreted across generations.

The ‘Perceptions’ series sees Khiara explore the subjectivity of perception and how cultural backgrounds influence how we see the world.

Advertisment

At the exhibition in London, Khiara was joined by Mahesh Natarajan, COO of luxury wellness retreat Ananda in the Himalayas, to explore the concept of mindfulness and a deeper connection between art and personal exploration.

“Nanda beautifully threads the creative acts of mind across art and technologies. Her work rightly asks us not just to reconsider how we map our cities but, crucially, how we map our minds,” said Lord Chris Holmes, multiple Paralympic Games swimming medals winner, who launched last month's London exhibition.

Following a showing at the Venice Biennale, Khiara plans to showcase her works at the Start Art Fair in London in October and a return to the Nehru Centre is also on the cards for next year. PTI AK PY PY PY