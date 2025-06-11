Indian-origin autistic teen seeks US patent for universal human invention using AI

Dubai, Jun 11 (PTI) An autistic Indian-origin teenager has co-filed for a US patent for an invention that is designed to meet the needs of neurodiverse, disadvantaged, and underserved populations, while remaining universally applicable and desirable for users of all abilities.

Dubai-based 15-year-old Zayne, an inline skating champion, and his father Merzi Sodawaterwala recently co-filed the patent with the United States Patents and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the invention that reimagines how people move, learn, and grow — across physical, cognitive, and emotional dimensions – while using the Artificial Intelligence for good.

The unified innovation “integrates intelligent mobility, multi-sensory adaptive coaching, regenerative wearables, immersive technology, and sustainability-first design,” Merzi Sodawaterwala said about the invention that his son, a grade IX student, inspired.

“This is not just innovation—it is a generational blueprint for an equitable, connected, and resilient world. The invention’s applications span education, wellness, smart cities, climate action, and social innovation -- enabling scalable solutions to the challenges that define our time,” Sodawaterwala told PTI.

The Sodawaterwala family is a UAE golden visa holder entrepreneurs and pioneers in technology. “Zayne's achievements in inline skating have redefined inclusion, rewriting the narrative that autism is not a limitation,” said the proud father.

On March 5, Zayne shattered the Guinness World Record in inline skating -- completing 10 kms (II1) in 40 minutes and 04 seconds -- at Dubai’s Al Qudra Track, becoming the first neurodivergent person with autism in world history to achieve this title, and the youngest ever in world history at age 14 at that time (minimum age requirement is 16). Zayne turned 15 on June 3.

In March itself, Zayne did 42.55 kms (surpassing a full marathon distance and 8+ laps of Abu Dhabi Yas Marina F1 Circuit) in just 4 hours and 27 seconds at Al Barsha Pond Park, which “redefined global limits for the Special Olympics, where inline skating is currently capped at just 100m,” and led to Zayne’s induction into Special Olympics UAE National Team.

"Zayne taught himself to skate—without a coach or formal training. His journey is transforming the narrative around autism, challenging outdated perceptions of balance, focus, learning, composure, and independent navigation," his father said.