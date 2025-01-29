Indian-origin bishop accused of misconduct in UK, denies wrongdoing

London, Jan 29 (PTI) An Indian-origin bishop in the Church of England on Wednesday denied wrongdoing after allegations of misconduct by two women were aired in a television show in the UK.

Right Reverend Doctor John Perumbalath, the Bishop of Liverpool who is originally from Kerala and ordained into the Church of North India in 1994, featured on ‘Channel 4 News’ on Tuesday night.

The broadcast claimed one woman was allegedly assaulted in the Diocese of Chelmsford in Essex, where Perumbalath was Bishop of Bradwell between 2019 and 2023, and a second woman – a fellow Bishop – also claimed to have been sexually harassed.

“I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants. I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team (NST),” Rt Rev. Dr John Perumbalath said in a statement.

“Whilst I don’t believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process, addressing how my actions can be perceived by others. I will comply with any investigation deemed necessary. I take safeguarding very seriously,” he said.

The Church of England also released a statement in his defence, saying the complaint was made after Bishop John had legally become Bishop of Liverpool.

“The complaint was looked into according to statutory safeguarding guidance in an NST-led process and an independent risk assessment undertaken,” a spokesperson said.

“This process concluded that there were no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged. The complaint was also investigated by the police which resulted in no further action,” the spokesperson said.

The second complaint was said to have been brought outside a one-year deadline and refused by an independent judge. The Church also claimed there were a “number of inaccuracies” in the ‘Channel 4 News’ report on the issue.

The report pointed out that the revelations come at a time of crisis for the Church of England, with the senior clergyman currently in charge – Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell – facing calls to quit over his alleged failure to handle historic abuse cases properly.

"Our report tonight (Tuesday) – detailing accusations of sexual assault and harassment – ratchets up the pressure, as we reveal Archbishop Stephen was informed of the allegations before the Bishop at the centre of the claims [Perumbalath] was enthroned in a more senior role," it stated.