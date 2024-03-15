Indian-origin bus driver jailed for causing accident following which passenger’s limbs amputated

Singapore, Mar 15 (PTI) A Malaysian of Indian origin was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Friday, for driving a bus that ran over a passenger’s legs after she fell while alighting, resulting in both her limbs having to be amputated above the knee.

Gunaselan R Subramaniam, 45, was disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years from his date of release, according to a report by The Straits Times.

He was also prohibited from driving any vehicles in Singapore for two years from his release date.

He had been convicted on March 8 of causing grievous hurt to Tuminah Sapie, who was 74 at the time, by driving the bus in a negligent manner.

On June 24, 2019, Gunaselan stopped the vehicle at a Woodlands Checkpoint departure concourse at around 10.45 am for passengers to get off.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ariel Tan told the court that Gunaselan had failed to conduct checks before driving off as he was talking on his mobile phone.

Another passenger that day testified in court that she had heard him talking on the device while passengers were stepping out of the vehicle.

Malay-origin Tuminah, who was the last passenger exiting the bus, told District Judge Cheng Yuxi that she was standing on the steps near the rear exit of the vehicle when she felt it moving.

She had testified that she could not control her body when the bus moved suddenly and fell out of the vehicle.

“When she was on the ground, she felt her legs being run over by the bus,” said DPP Tan.

She was rushed to hospital.

Tuminah’s right lower limb was mangled and she also had multiple fractures.

She had “degloving” injuries in her groin area and left lower limb too. The term refers to when the top layers of skin and tissue are ripped from the underlying muscle or bone.

The injuries which resulted in the amputation of her legs above the knees constitute grievous hurt, said the DPP.

Gunaselan admitted in earlier proceedings that he had felt his bus “going up a hump” after he closed the doors and drove off a short distance.

The broadsheet cited the prosecutor telling the court, “The accused fell short of the requisite standard of care as he failed to conduct the necessary checks before driving off.” For causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a negligent act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to SGD5,000. PTI GS AMS