Indian-origin cab driver charged for rape of unconscious passenger in US

New York, Dec 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old Indian-origin cab driver has been charged with the alleged rape of an unconscious passenger in the US state of California, according to the district attorney's office.

The accused, Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to a press release by the Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Sekhon, a driver for a cab-hailing service provider, picked up the victim outside a bar late on November 27 to transport her to her home.

Sekhon allegedly continued driving the victim, who was intoxicated and had passed out, after the ride ended and sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested on Monday and was charged with rape of an unconscious person and the aggravating factor of the victim being particularly vulnerable.

Sekhon remains in custody with bail set at USD 500,000.

An early disposition conference has been scheduled for December 29.