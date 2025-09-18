Indian-origin Church of England bishop appeals for racial harmony

London, Sep 18 (PTI) An Indian-origin Church of England bishop has used a sermon in northern England to appeal for racial harmony, calling on his congregation to reclaim the country's St George's flag and the Christian faith from divisive forces.

Right Reverend Arun Arora, Bishop of Kirkstall, was addressing a service on Wednesday evening in East Leeds close to the Britannia Hotel – the site of regular protests against asylum seekers being housed there.

As the Church of England’s co-lead Bishop for Racial Justice, Arora also condemned the racially aggravated sexual attack on a Sikh woman at Oldbury in the West Midlands region of England last week.

"The serious sexual assault of a young Sikh woman in the West Midlands last week is reported to have been accompanied by perpetrators telling her she should go back to her own country," noted Bishop Arora.

“Such incidents have followed weeks of hotel protests and flag flying across the nation with barely concealed racist overtones. Sentiments that even five years ago would have been considered shameful are now being broadcast at public gatherings, accompanied by cheers and applause. Such sentiments have been accompanied by reckless voices of hate seeking to camouflage themselves in the language of patriotism and faith all the while debasing both,” he said.

He went on to appeal for people to “reclaim both the flag and the faith that is being desecrated by those who would use both to divide us as a nation” as he lamented the “rising toxic tide of racism – the sin of racism”, the impact of which was being felt across the country.

“As followers of Christ our duty is clear. To challenge those who lips drip with vituperation and hate, to refute division and to restore dignity in building the common good. To oppose the racist sin that refuses to recognise God in our neighbour and to instead advocate a way of peace. To stand with those who fear this rising tension – with the Muslim, Sikh, Jew and Hindu,” the bishop said.

His sermon came days after a massive anti-immigration protest, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, which turned violent over the weekend.

“Both in the face of those bleeding from the violence visited upon them and the screaming face contorted by hate. God calls us to love them equally and where it is possible as a church to be a bridge between them both,” he noted.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Arora has been a member of the Church of England over the years and was consecrated as Bishop of Kirkstall at York Minster cathedral in northern England three years ago. PTI AK SCY SCY